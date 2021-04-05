Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $74.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.52. 453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,521,000 after buying an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,178,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Graco by 2,871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,791,000 after buying an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

