Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $28,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $78.55 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $64.71 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.