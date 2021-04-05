Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $39,000 in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 114,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $54.62 on Monday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $57.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

