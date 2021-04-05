Graviocoin Price Tops $0.0680 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $4.90 million and $1,726.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin token can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00354662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 165.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002333 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

