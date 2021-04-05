Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.90. 6,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 994,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Specifically, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $191,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock worth $723,040. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $552.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.74.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.