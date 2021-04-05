Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Stock Position Raised by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 108.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Greenrose Acquisition worth $15,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. 5,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,589. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Greenrose Acquisition Company Profile

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodbury, New York.

