Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

GO traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.33. 4,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $480,150.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

