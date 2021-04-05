Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.23% of Grocery Outlet worth $45,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,547,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,733,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

GO opened at $36.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $74,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

