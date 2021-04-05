Guess’ (NYSE:GES) PT Raised to $27.00

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GES. B. Riley upped their price objective on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guess’ will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth about $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

