Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,203 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

ORCC stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

