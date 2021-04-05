Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,092 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

