Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,286 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $476,000.

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $11.42 on Monday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

