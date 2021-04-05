Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

