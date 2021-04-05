Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Haier Smart Home in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of HRSHF opened at $4.01 on Friday. Haier Smart Home has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company provides refrigerators, freezers, cabinets for drinks, air conditioners, washing machines and heaters, televisions, and integrated kitchen cabinets; electric kitchenware, such as exhaust fans, cooking utensils, sterilizing cabinets, baking ovens, microwave ovens, steamers, and dishwashers, etc; and small scale electrical household appliances, including coffee machines, toasters, blenders/juicers/hand-mixers, cup warmers, and electric water heaters, etc.

