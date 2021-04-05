Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.32. 495,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,315,965. Halliburton has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.