Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of HBIO opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.