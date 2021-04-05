Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $141.43 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $270.15 or 0.00458704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $141.43 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 550,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,521 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

