Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $3.68 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000. PayPal makes up approximately 0.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 157.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 83.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 191.0% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,529,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.73, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

