Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $963,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.45. 116,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.