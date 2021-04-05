Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $536,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after acquiring an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after acquiring an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $354.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,415. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $356.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

