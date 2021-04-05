Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,006 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.44. The stock had a trading volume of 81,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $172.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. Equities analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

