HashBX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $541,226.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00675072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028349 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

