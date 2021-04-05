Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 99,342 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,687.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,039 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 99,342 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,010,611,000 after buying an additional 331,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $483.34 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.71 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

