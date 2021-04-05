Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $43.33 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,430,857 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.34% of Huntington Bancshares worth $43,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

