Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 60,621.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,182,849 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180,901 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $59,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $63.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.18. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.58.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

