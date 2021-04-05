Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,936,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $217.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $104.82 and a fifty-two week high of $223.62.

