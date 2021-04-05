Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,939,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,177,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after buying an additional 127,986 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.08.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

