Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.20% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $72,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HTA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

NYSE HTA opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.