Hegic (HEGIC) Market Cap Reaches $96.87 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $96.87 million and $3.94 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00076887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.22 or 0.00300954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00103854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.43 or 0.00763214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028788 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 tokens. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co.

Hegic Token Trading

