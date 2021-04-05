HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.60 ($99.53) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.57 ($84.20).

Shares of HEI opened at €76.90 ($90.47) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €37.96 ($44.66) and a fifty-two week high of €78.96 ($92.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

