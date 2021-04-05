HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.62

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 17839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.48.

About HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

