HEIDI Reaches Market Cap of $1,811.88 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 42.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. HEIDI has a market cap of $1,811.88 and $217.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HEIDI has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEIDI Coin Profile

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEIDI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

