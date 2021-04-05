Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.06.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

