Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $151.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

