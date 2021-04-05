Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $421.85 Million

Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will post sales of $421.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $411.60 million to $432.10 million. Herc reported sales of $436.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after buying an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Herc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRI opened at $102.27 on Monday. Herc has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

