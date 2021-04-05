Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $950,289.00

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $30.98 million and approximately $950,289.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $6.59 or 0.00011203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00075616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00300300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00100296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.72 or 0.00782959 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028684 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

