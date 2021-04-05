HeroNode Price Up 56% Over Last 7 Days (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 171.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded up 56% against the dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HeroNode has a market cap of $621,143.77 and $381.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00054423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00673971 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00073636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029208 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node. HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.