HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of HollyFrontier worth $48,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

