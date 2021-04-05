Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HOLX. Argus upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.19.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 13,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hologic has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.