Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780,000.00

Brokerages expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $780,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Homology Medicines posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,386.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIXX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

FIXX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,341. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $486.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.24.

In other news, insider Albert Seymour sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $180,900.00. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $308,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

