Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.61. 7,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,223. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.27. The firm has a market cap of $152.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $219.67.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.53.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

