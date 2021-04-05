Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 186,156 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 118.9% in the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 94,879 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,325,000 after acquiring an additional 89,850 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of CBT opened at $53.28 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.