Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Select Medical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Select Medical by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,397 shares of company stock valued at $16,204,720. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $34.52 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.