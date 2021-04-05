Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 182.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 76,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $42.51.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

