Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,134 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anterix were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Anterix by 371.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anterix by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,799,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Anterix by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,271,746.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $42,697.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.73. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,968. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

