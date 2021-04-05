Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,967,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,566,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTOC opened at $10.41 on Monday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.