Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $43.07 Million Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 887,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,072,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 1.03% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $14,627,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 157,264 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

