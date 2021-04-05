Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,424,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 226,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.81% of Huntsman worth $211,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 181,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE:HUN opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.