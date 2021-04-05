Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.06 ($14.19).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.