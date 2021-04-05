iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Holdings Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMJ. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBMJ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. 434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,287. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

